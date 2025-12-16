Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Reorganization of VHA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake released a statement following Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins' announcement of a significant reorganization to the structure of the Veterans Health Administration.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America has long raised concerns about how administrative bloat has hindered health care decision-making and made it difficult for VHA to hire the staff needed to deliver health care services more effectively. We believe reorganizing to eliminate, or at least significantly reduce, these unnecessary barriers is long overdue. We applaud the Secretary and his team for taking steps in this direction and look forward to seeing how this reorganization will improve catastrophically disabled veterans' care.

While critical vacancies persist within the VA spinal cord injury and disease system of care, the Secretary has reassured PVA that local VA leaders are authorized to fill these important positions. However, individual medical centers continue to drag their feet on getting this done. We are hopeful this increased accountability will resolve these challenges. Individual medical centers must make filling these positions a top priority."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

