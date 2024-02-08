Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement in response to the Senate's markup of the "FAA Reauthorization Act of 2023"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America released the following statement today from PVA Chief Policy Officer Heather Ansley in response to today's markup of S. 1939, the "FAA Reauthorization Act of 2023," by the Senate Commerce Committee.

"We are glad to finally see forward movement on the reauthorization of the FAA by the Senate. We now strongly urge both the Senate and House to work together to ensure the final bill directly addresses the unique needs of those who would benefit most – our nation's disability community."

Ansley continued, "many of our nation's disabled veterans – with emphasis on those with catastrophic injuries and illnesses like our members – have waited and suffered long enough for airlines to prioritize their safety and for Congress to make the changes necessary for them to fly with dignity. We hope the FAA will be reauthorized without further extension before March 8, as the lives of so many are at stake."

Like the House's FAA reauthorization passed in July 2023, the Senate's markup includes several of the same important provisions that will improve the air travel experience for people with disabilities. Some of these provisions include training requirements for assisting passengers with limited mobility and properly stowing assistive devices; improving the Department of Transportation's complaint process; and addressing the need for more access standards. The bill also requires continued study into safe and secure in-cabin wheelchair restraint systems; and for the Department of Transportation to perform a more in-depth analysis of mishandled wheelchairs as reported by airlines. Additionally, the legislation reauthorizes the Air Carrier Access Act Advisory Committee and includes a focus on the needs of passengers with disabilities in evacuations."



To contact your members of Congress in support of the FAA reauthorization visit PVActionForce or learn more about accessible air travel, visit PVA.org/AirTravel.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: S. Oname Thompson

[email protected]

(703) 864-5980 cell

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America