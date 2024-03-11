Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement in response to VA's expansion of IVF

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake issues the following statement in response to the Department of Veterans Affairs' expansion of in vitro fertilization for disabled veterans seeking to grow their families.

"PVA has long supported increased access to assisted reproductive technologies, including in vitro fertilization, through VA for catastrophically disabled veterans to grow their families. VA's announcement that IVF will be available to veterans who have disabilities as a result of their military service, regardless of their marital status, and without the need to be able to produce their own genetic materials, is long-overdue. These veterans should be able to fulfill their dreams of having a family and not be forced to go into debt to address a medical condition that results from their military service."

Blake continued, "While VA's announcement is a tremendous step forward, more advancements are still needed. We support efforts to include access to assisted reproductive technologies in VA's medical benefits package, which will finally recognize that infertility is a medical condition and should be treated as such."

PVA has long called on Congress to authorize VA to provide assisted reproductive technology, including IVF, surrogacy, and gamete donation at VA for any veterans enrolled in VA health care. To learn more about PVA's efforts on this issue visit pva.org/PolicyPriorities.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

