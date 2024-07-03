Paralyzed Veterans of America Kicks Off Annual Food City / Richard Petty In-Store Donation Drive July 3 - 30, 2024

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled Veterans, their families, and caregivers – today launched its annual in-store checkout campaign with long-time partner Food City and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty. The promotion helps PVA ensure disabled veterans receive the benefits they earned, the specialized health care they need, the meaningful careers they want, and more. Since 2011, Food City has raised nearly $3.69 million dollars, with last year's campaign raising nearly half a million dollars for PVA.

"Partners, like Food City, are essential to PVA as they allow us to better serve and empower veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS," said U.S. Army Veteran and PVA national president Robert Thomas. "We are eternally grateful to them and their generous customers, as well as our long-time supporter Richard Petty for the invaluable role they play in helping our veterans regain their independence and live fulfilling lives."

This year's in-store donation drive will run at Food City's supermarket chain stores from July 3, 2024, through July 30, 2024. Customers can select $1, $3, or $5 donations at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their total grocery bill. Food City will also offer customers an opportunity to donate as part of a charity round-up feature on their registers at checkout.

"As a long-time PVA supporter, I have had the privilege of seeing the impact that their partnership with Food City has had on so many veterans," said Petty. "There's no better way to celebrate the holiday than giving back to those who have given so much."

"We are thankful to our dedicated team of associates and loyal customers for making this campaign a success year after year," said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. "Together, we have been able to support PVA and make our communities stronger. We look forward to working alongside PVA and Richard Petty again this year."

To learn more about the Food City/PVA partnership and this month's activation visit FoodCity.com.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City's parent company) operates 156 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.

