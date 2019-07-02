Paralyzed Veterans of America Kicks Off Campaign With Food City and Richard Petty to Support Our Nation's Heroes

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3rd, Paralyzed Veterans of America will kick off its campaign with Food City and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty. Donations made at Food City supermarkets will go to PVA, who have helped disabled veterans for more than 70 years.

"This is the ninth year of our partnership with Food City and through the generous contributions of their customers, we've been able to help severely injured veterans and their families," said David Zurfluh, a disabled Air Force veteran and national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "The dedication of partners like Food City and Richard Petty allow us to provide veterans with disabilities access to life-changing care and career opportunities, as well as assistance with veterans' benefits. We thank Food City and their customers for their continued support."

The fundraising campaign will run at Food City's supermarket chain stores through July 31, 2019. Customers can select $1, $3, and $5 donation slips at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their order total.

"I am proud to be supporting Paralyzed Veterans of America," Richard Petty said. "This is our ninth year supporting Paralyzed Veterans of America's Mission: ABLE campaign with support from Food City. It's very important to me that we continue to help support and recognize our paralyzed veterans. Food City is a very important partner when it comes to this campaign and we thank them for allowing us to continue to raise awareness for this campaign."

All of the donations made helps Paralyzed Veterans of America continue its important work in delivering programs and services FREE of charge to disabled veterans so that they can live full and productive lives.

"Thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers, in the past nine years, we have raised more than $1.25 million to benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America's MISSION: ABLE campaign," said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. "We're glad to have another opportunity to partner with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Richard Petty in support of this great organization."

Visit pva.org to learn more about the campaign.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org .

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City's parent company) operates 131 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.



