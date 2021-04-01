Paralyzed Veterans of America Kicks Off PVA Awareness Month with New Video, New Stories of Resiliency, and an Up-Close, Virtual Look Inside its Operations

"PVA Awareness Month is so much bigger than PVA," said David Zurfluh, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "It's about remembering how far we've come as a nation in our fight to help paralyzed veterans and all veterans with disabilities and shining a much-needed spotlight on how much further we need to go. It's about informing veterans of the many programs that exist to support them and their families, that they are not alone, and rallying America to get more involved in our mission."

Every year, more than 12,000 people in the United States, including veterans, sustain a spinal cord injury often resulting in a loss of motor skills and/or sensory function. PVA is the nation's only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to helping veterans with SCI/D, and diseases, like MS and ALS. With help from its partners, generous supporters, and staff – to include its physicians, nurses, architects, lawyers, legislative experts, and 33 Chapters across the U.S. – PVA aids veterans by securing their benefits, ensuring quality health care, helping them find meaningful careers, empowering them through sports and recreation, fighting for their disability civil rights, and searching for a cure for SCI/D.

A precursor to Paralyzed Veterans Recognition Day, which was declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1986, PVA Awareness Month started as a day-long observance many years ago. After requests from its members and Chapters across the country, the celebration was extended to a full month. To learn more about this month, find a PVA Chapter near you, and/or explore ways you can help, visit pva.org/PAM .

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For nearly 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

