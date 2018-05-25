Paralyzed Veterans of America Leaders Convene in Minneapolis for 72nd Annual Convention

"While more veterans face tough challenges as they transition to civilian life, our commitment to those who served this nation remains as strong as ever," said David Zurfluh, a disabled Air Force veteran, and national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Paralyzed Veterans of America will continue to fight to ensure that veterans of every era receive the health care, benefits, and jobs that they rightfully earned and deserve."

Congressman Tim Walz, of Minnesota's First Congressional District, and Ranking Member of the House Committee of Veterans' Affairs, addressed the delegation this morning as the Annual Convention's keynote speaker.



"It is a true honor to join the Paralyzed Veterans of America at their 72nd Convention today," said U.S. Representative Tim Walz, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs. "All the rights and privileges our nation provides we owe to the service and sacrifice of our service members, veterans and their families, and PVA understands better than any that with these rights and privileges comes great responsibility. Recent accomplishments like the Forever GI Bill and Appeals Modernization couldn't have been possible without PVA's steadfast advocacy, and our work together is far from over. Our veterans, folks with disabilities, and all Americans have many reasons to be grateful for the unwavering advocacy of PVA, and I thank this great organization for its continued service to our country."

Paralyzed Veterans of America's 72nd Annual Convention will conclude this afternoon with the election of officers for the 2018 – 2019 term.

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

