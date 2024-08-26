Paralyzed Veterans of America Hosts Annual Healthcare Summit + Expo, A Must-Attend Event for Leaders and Clinicians in Field of Spinal Cord Injury and Disease

Four-day conference to include appearance by Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America kicked off its 2024 Healthcare Summit and Expo – a comprehensive four-day conference comprised of the latest research, science, and technology for the brightest clinicians in the field of spinal cord injury and disease. More than 330 attendees from nearly 100 acute care and rehabilitation hospitals and community care centers nationwide convened to network and collaborate. The event features more than 105 speakers, including an update from Department of Veterans Affairs' Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, as well as 60 exhibitors and nearly 70 breakout sessions. The Summit also includes PVA's Clinical Excellence Awards, presented to six clinicians across the U.S. for their outstanding commitment to the care of veterans and others living with SCI/D.

"Healthcare is constantly evolving, and it is essential for the clinicians who care for our most catastrophically injured veterans to have a streamlined, reliable way to receive the latest in spinal cord injury and disease research, technology, and best practices," said Robert Thomas, national president of PVA. "PVA takes immense pride in hosting the Summit each year as a way to invest in our healthcare workers and renew our commitment to advocating for the highest quality care for those with paralysis and diseases, like MS and ALS. We are grateful for our sponsors who share the same commitment and make this event possible."

While there are variances in the data, approximately 305,000 people live with spinal cord injuries in the U.S., with about 18,000 new injuries occurring each year. Roughly 42,000 people with SCI are veterans, with nearly 28,000 receiving care from the VA. Additionally, more than 22,000 veterans with MS regularly receive care from the VA, and more than 1,000 veterans are newly diagnosed with ALS each year. Now in its twelfth year, the Summit is designed to help these veterans and their dedicated clinicians advance patient care, improve quality of life, and maximize independence.

"PVA is grateful for the opportunity to support our nation's clinicians who serve such an important, vulnerable patient population," said Lindsay Perlman, director of research and education for PVA. "Summit acts as an unparalleled channel to deliver the latest in research, technology, and best practices for SCI, MS, and ALS directly to our health care workers while also providing continuing education credits."

PVA is thankful for our generous sponsors for the support of this year's Healthcare Summit and Expo, which include Biogen, First Nation Group, Genentech, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, NMEDA, Novartis, Onward Medical Inc., and TG Therapeutics. Visit SummitPVA.org to learn more.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

