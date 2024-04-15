Paralyzed Veterans of America Presents Senator Elizabeth Dole with 2024 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award at Igniting Change Gala Reception

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America honored Senator Elizabeth Dole with the distinguished 2024 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award during an evening VIP reception at the Igniting Change Gala. The star-studded affair celebrated Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators – like Senator Dole - who work hard to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care.

Established in 2015, the award recognizes forward-thinking, forward-leaning members of Congress who champion PVA's legislative priorities in the areas of Veterans' healthcare, benefits, and disability civil rights. Senator Dole was selected for this prestigious award due to her extensive history of advocacy and support for the care of Veterans and their caregivers. Her dedication to the well-being of our nation's heroes and their families has left an indelible mark on the community, embodying the spirit of the Mansfield Award.

"This award stands as a testament to the collective dedication of countless individuals committed to advancing the well-being of our nation's military caregivers. I am deeply humbled to accept the 2024 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award from PVA," said Dole. "My journey alongside my husband, a disabled veteran, has fueled my lifelong commitment to supporting the spouses, parents, family members, and friends who care for America's ill and injured veterans. Through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and collaborative efforts with organizations like PVA, we honor their sacrifices to ensure they receive the recognition and support they deserve.

As a dedicated public servant, Senator Dole had an estimable career in the Administration and Congress, as well as the nonprofit sector. Serving in various roles, including Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Labor, and Head of the American Red Cross, Senator Dole always sought ways to help marginalized communities reach their full potential and enhance their well-being. Senator Dole made history in 2002 when she became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Senator Dole served in the Senate until 2009 and established the Elizabeth Dole Foundation in 2012.

"PVA is honored to present the 2024 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award to Senator Elizabeth Dole for the work she has done to elevate the voices of our nation's caregivers," said Carl Blake, U.S. Army Veteran and Chief Executive Officer of PVA. "Her unwavering dedication to advocate for adequate resources and bolster support for the caregivers of disabled veterans exemplifies true leadership and compassion. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Senator Dole and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to ignite positive change and deliver critical resources to help the caregivers of disabled veterans."

First presented to her late husband, Senator Bob Dole, this award recognizes elected officials who have consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and steadfast support for PVA's priorities in the areas of Veterans health care and benefits, as well as disability civil rights. Previous honorees include Representative Mike Bost, former Representative Jim Langevin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, the late Senator Johnny Isakson, Senator Patty Murray, and former Representative Jeff Miller.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org .

