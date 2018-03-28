Paralyzed Veterans of America Responds to Removal of VA Secretary

"Paralyzed Veterans of America is deeply disappointed by the departure of Dr. David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Given the vacuum that already exists in the senior leadership positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), this decision will only exacerbate the challenges VA faces as it works to implement meaningful reforms.

We look forward to understanding more about the qualifications of Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD to helm the VA during this critical time. The VA has a broad mission and the Secretary must be someone who is eminently qualified to lead the nation's second largest cabinet agency. In particular, reforming VA's health care system to better serve the needs of veterans and their families is of great importance. We encourage the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs to take these concerns very seriously as it considers Admiral Jackson's nomination.

We thank Dr. Shulkin for his leadership to advance the VA's mission. Under his leadership at VA we have seen reform in VA health care, sorely needed improvements in the benefits and claims appeals process, and real accountability of the workforce. Veterans owe Dr. Shulkin a debt of gratitude for his service to this country while leading the VA."

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

