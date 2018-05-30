"Paralyzed Veterans of America would like to thank Deputy Secretary Tom Bowman for his lifelong commitment to service members, veterans and their families. From his 30 years of service in the Marine Corps, to the halls of Capitol Hill and within the Department of Veterans Affairs, he has demonstrated what real dedication to this country looks like. We wish him well in his retirement.

"We look forward to continuing our work with the VA under the direction of Acting Secretary Peter O'Rourke. Implementation of the recently passed VA MISSION Act remains one of our highest priorities. We hope that this continuous revolving door in leadership will not hamper those efforts."

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paralyzed-veterans-of-america-responds-to-va-announcement-of-acting-secretary-and-retirement-of-deputy-secretary-300657016.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

http://www.pva.org

