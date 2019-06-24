Paralyzed Veterans of America Seeks Award Nominations to Honor Business Leaders

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open for the annual PVA Awards, Paralyzed Veterans of America announced today. With new categories introduced for 2019, these prestigious awards honor those who champion the rights and care of veterans and people living with disabilities.

Paralyzed Veterans of America seeks nominations for the following categories:

The PVA Disability Civil Rights Award: Awarded to a company or organization whose core values include promoting and protecting employees' and disabled veterans' civil rights to the fullest extent, whether inside or outside of the company/organization.

Awarded to a company or organization whose core values include promoting and protecting employees' and disabled veterans' civil rights to the fullest extent, whether inside or outside of the company/organization. The PVA Employment Award: Awarded to a company or organization whose commitment to diversity and inclusion involves providing outstanding, meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members, military spouses and caregivers, or people with disabilities.

Awarded to a company or organization whose commitment to diversity and inclusion involves providing outstanding, meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members, military spouses and caregivers, or people with disabilities. The PVA Social Progress Award: Awarded to a noteworthy individual whose philanthropic efforts have made a significant and measurable impact on the well-being of veterans, people with disabilities, or their families and caregivers.

"Across America, there are countless companies, organizations, and individuals improving quality of life for the veteran and disability communities," said David Zurfluh, National President of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "With this new awards line-up, we will celebrate leaders and businesses who truly align with our mission."

Paralyzed Veterans of America welcomes members, corporate leaders and the general public to submit nominations online by July 8. Winners will be announced later this summer and honored at the PVA Gala, to be held the evening of Sept. 24 at the MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual gala raises funds to support Paralyzed Veterans of America's programs and services in the areas of veterans' benefits, employment, health care, medical research, advocacy, accessibility, adaptive sports and more.

Visit http://pva.org/awards to learn more about the PVA Awards and to submit nominations. For more about the PVA Gala, visit http://pva.org/gala.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

Media Contact:

Liz Deakin

216852@email4pr.com

202-416-7627

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

http://pva.org

