Paralyzed Veterans of America Seventh Annual Wheelchair Rugby Invitational Crowns Code of Honor Cup Winners, Promotes Adaptive Sports In Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today concluded their seventh annual Wheelchair Rugby Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky, presenting the Code of Honor Cup to the winners of each division. The winners included the WWAR Generals in Division 1, Ability 360 (Heat 2) in Division 2, and the University of Michigan B Team in Division 3.

Over three days, 18 teams competed in three divisions in a round-robin style competition. The invitational kicked off with an all-veteran scrimmage on Thursday, January 11 and a variety of awards were presented at the end of the invitational. Among them, the Jeremiah Butler Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Don Bergman of the Brooks Bandits and Chris Hull of the WWAR Warriors was honored with the Jerry "Bull" Baylor Mentorship Award. MVPs for each division included Mason Symons of Oscar Mike Militia, Agustein Serrano of Ability360 Heat 2, and Anthony McDaniel of the WWAR Generals.

Photos from the event can be viewed here.

"The PVA Rugby Invitational is a competition like no other, and we extend our congratulations to the winning teams of this year's tournament," said Fabio Villarroel, Director of Sports and Recreation for PVA. "This special invitational allows talented athletes from across the country to come together, have fun, foster friendships, and challenge biases about their limitations and abilities. PVA could not be more proud to host this annual event and advocate for the importance of adaptive sports for people with disabilities."

The event is hosted by PVA's Sports and Recreation Department, which offers over 60 free virtual and in-person adaptive sporting and recreation opportunities year-round that serve thousands of veterans across the country. Dedicated to improving the quality of life for paralyzed veterans and other people with disabilities by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, the Sports & Recreation Department regularly host activities, like bass fishing, bowling, yoga, paracycling, wheelchair rugby and basketball, disc golf, boccia, and more. To learn more about PVA's Sports and Recreation Department visit PVA.org/Sports.

Since 2018, PVA has hosted the Wheelchair Rugby Invitational to broaden the scope of its sports program, to grow the sport of wheelchair rugby and to empower the disability community. The goal of event is to increase awareness of adaptive sports, support athletes with disabilities, and improve the quality of life of veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, by helping them regain their independence.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

