Paralyzed Veterans of America to Honor L'Oréal USA with PVA Disability Innovation Award at Igniting Change Gala on April 12

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 12, Paralyzed Veterans of America will host its Igniting Change Gala and present the PVA Disability Innovation Award to L'Oréal USA, the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the worldwide beauty leader. L'Oréal USA was chosen as it has been a leader committed to driving greater inclusion in the beauty industry.

L'Oréal USA actively supports the veteran community through various community initiatives led by VALOR, its employee-led resource group dedicated to veterans. One notable initiative is the Have A Beautiful Day event, where veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a curated day of beauty services.

Furthermore, Maybelline's Virtual Make Up for Microsoft Teams and Garnier's Virtual Hair Color Virtual Try-On Services represent innovative solutions that foster greater inclusivity within the beauty ecosystem. These digital tools allow individuals to explore and experiment with different makeup looks and hair colors virtually, empowering them to express their unique style and preferences. By embracing technology, L'Oréal brands are breaking barriers and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate and engage in the world of beauty, regardless of physical challenges or circumstances.

Moreover, L'Oréal brands have made improvements to their packaging to ensure easier access for individuals with dexterity or mobility challenges. QR codes have also been incorporated to assist those with limited visibility. These efforts reflect L'Oréal's dedication to inclusivity and making beauty accessible to all. Most recently, L'Oréal announced the development of HAPTA, a handheld, ultra-precise smart makeup applicator for users with limited hand and arm mobility. Leveraging self-stabilizing technology, HAPTA assists users in steadily applying makeup from the comfort of their home.

"L'Oréal's efforts have empowered veterans and individuals with disabilities to embrace their beauty with confidence," said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "PVA commends L'Oréal for its important contributions to disability innovation and inclusion, as they exemplify the spirit of our organization's own history of innovation."

Recognizing L'Oréal's commitment to innovation and inclusion, the PVA Disability Innovation Award is bestowed upon organizations that embody the spirit of innovation at the core of PVA's mission since its establishment in 1946. The award is based on the efforts of PVA's Research and Education Foundations that have given away over $65 Million in grants in the last 40 years towards innovative products, research, and opportunities for all people with disabilities.

PVA has partnered for over 30 years with Yale, Stanford, and the Human Engineering Research Laboratory at the University of Pittsburg to pursue life-changing medical breakthroughs and create innovative products to improve the lives of paralyzed veterans and all people with disabilities.

PVA's Igniting Change Gala will celebrate Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators who work hard to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care. The star-studded affair will feature entertainment by award-winning country music artist Martina McBride and bring together industry, government, and public sectors to honor those leading the fight for disability civil rights. Sports broadcasting icon Hannah Storm will serve as event emcee, former NASA Astronaut Wendy Lawrence to serve as Keynote Speaker, and sports industry pioneer, actress, and author Bonnie-Jill Laflin will be a special guest. Among the evening's honorees are the Target Corporation, which will receive PVA's 2024 Inclusivity Award, and Elizabeth Dole, who will receive PVA's prestigious 2024 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award. Many more honorees, special guests, and presenters will be unveiled in the days ahead.

The gala is made possible by generous sponsors and supporters, including The Jeffrey Carlton Charitable Foundation, Penske Automotive Group, Penske Truck Leasing, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

PVA photos will be available upon request; please contact PVA's Director of Marketing & Communications, Oname Thompson, at (703) 864-5980 or [email protected] for more information.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About L'Oréal

For over 110 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous, and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 87,400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2022 the Group generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 5,500 tech and digital professionals, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse. More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom.

