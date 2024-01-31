Paralyzed Veterans of America to Honor Target Corporation with 2024 Inclusivity Award at Gala on April 12

Paralyzed Veterans of America

31 Jan, 2024, 16:38 ET

Awards dinner to celebrate Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators working to ignite change in areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 12, Paralyzed Veterans of America will host its Igniting Change Gala and present the Target Corporation with its 2024 Inclusivity Award. The award is bestowed to Target for its commitment to inclusivity. The retailer supports diverse populations, including disabled veterans, in a number of ways, including business councils for employees and product offerings for people with disabilities.

The award honors PVA's founders who, when faced with racial injustice at their convention in Virginia in 1947, refused to sit by and allow members to be denied service at the hotel where they were staying. The PVA group then demanded the hotel change its policy and allow all PVA members to attend the banquet with honor and dignity. The Hotel agreed, and 77 years later, PVA continues to fight for inclusion and proudly recognizes all those who join them.

PVA's Igniting Change Gala will celebrate Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators who work hard to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care. The star-studded affair will bring together industry, government, and public sectors to honor those leading the fight for disability civil rights.

WHAT:

2024 PVA Gala: Igniting Change


WHO:

National President of PVA, Robert Thomas

Chief Executive Officer of PVA, Carl Blake



2024 PVA Award Presentations

- Inclusivity Award, Target Corporation 


WHEN:

Friday, April 12, 2024

6:00 p.m. - Welcome Reception

6:55 p.m. - Dinner & Evening Program


WHERE:

 MGM National Harbor

101 MGM National Avenue

Oxon Hill, MD


NOTES:

1) Companies or individuals who wish to learn more, become a sponsor, or purchase a table should contact [email protected] or visit PVA.org/Gala. 2) Media who wish to cover this event should contact PVA's Director of Marketing & Communications, Oname Thompson, at (703) 864-5980 or [email protected].***PVA photos will be available upon request.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America 
Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

Contact: Liz Deakin
[email protected]
(703) 677-1011

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

