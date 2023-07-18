Paramount Business Jets Introduces $1MM Jet Card as Demand Soars for Secure, Reliable Charter Options.

LEESBURG, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing strong demand for safe and reliable private jet charter options compelled acclaimed private aircraft charter broker Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) to expand its popular Paramount Jet Card program with a new $1 million deposit tier.

"The Paramount Jet Card provides access to more than 4,000 of the safest and most luxurious private jets in the world with as little as four hours' notice," said PBJ Founder and CEO Richard Zaher. "The new $1 million deposit tier allows clients to enjoy all the advantages of on-demand aircraft charter on their schedule, without any delay for bank transfers or account verification."

Access to the Paramount Jet Card is available with a deposit as low as $100,000 held in a dedicated account available for use only by the cardholder. That amount locks in a guaranteed management fee of 16% of the total charges for each trip, or $1,600, whichever is greater.

Larger deposits provide access to even lower management charges and travel credits that may be applied to in-flight catering, automobile rentals, and other concierge services. A $1 million deposit locks in a 10% trip management fee, the lowest percentage available, and caps the maximum commission per trip at $30,000 for trips priced more than $300,000.

Zaher noted the Paramount Jet Card also provides added peace of mind for private jet charter customers in an evolving marketplace. "Clients are also protected in the event of unexpected financial issues with the operator of their scheduled charter trip," he said. "Our team works with dozens of operators to find alternatives quickly and with no hidden charges.

"Our most important duty is advocating for our valued clients," Zaher added. "We protect their investment in charter travel, and our pricing and invoicing are completely transparent. We openly detail any additional expenses necessary to fulfill their trip, and any savings are passed immediately back to the customer."

Unused jet card funds are also fully refundable whenever the client wishes, and there are no expiration dates or monthly service fees.

Safety is another hallmark of all trips arranged by Paramount Business Jets. In-house personnel direct comprehensive safety checks on all flights, with PBJ's proprietary screening of crew experience, aircraft insurance requirements, operator certificate verification, and other requirements coupled with third-party safety auditors.

"Paramount Business Jets has been in business for 18 years and we operate completely debt-free," Zaher said. "Our clients know their investment is secure, their safety is our top priority, and they can rely on Paramount Business Jets to be there whenever they book charter travel."

To learn more about The Paramount Jet Card, visit www.paramountbusinessjets.com/jet-card-membership.

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide aircraft charter broker and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

