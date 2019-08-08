Paramount Business Jets Supports Scholarship Opportunities to Develop Aviation's Future

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed international on-demand aircraft charter services and jet card membership provider Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is helping to promote aviation careers and encourage the next generation of industry professionals by supporting a variety of scholarships available to high school and college students at the local, national and international levels.

PBJ supports multiple scholarship programs that encourage students to pursue aviation careers, including the Paramount Business Jets Aviation Scholarship, awarded annually and open to aviation students worldwide. Paramount Business Jets is proud to sponsor the Aviation Education and Career Expo held annually by ProJet Aviation at Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia. Here, the recipients of all the scholarships awarded at the 2018 event are seen with a Gulfstream G650 business jet.

"This amazing and wonderful industry offers many paths for students to not only discover their ideal career, but also a lifelong passion for aviation," said Paramount Business Jets Founder and CEO Richard Zaher. "I absolutely believe those of us who've found our own callings within the aviation community have a responsibility to help these students reach their full potential and to develop our industry's future."

Leading these opportunities is the Paramount Business Jets Aviation Scholarship, available to current aviation students at universities, colleges or flight training programs around the world. The company offers a total of $2,500 USD annually to three recipients, with applicants asked to submit a 500-word essay on how the aviation industry may become more sustainable and efficient over the next 20 years. Learn more about the Paramount Business Jets Aviation Scholarship.

PBJ also encourages the development of talented and career-oriented young individuals through the Paramount Business Jets Scholarship Fund, launched in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by aviation students at ERAU's campus in Daytona Beach, FL. Learn more about the Paramount Business Jets Scholarship Fund.

"The unfortunate reality is, with the costs of higher education skyrocketing, many students must work multiple jobs and rely on high interest loans to fund their collegiate education," continued Zaher. "Through this fund, we seek to remove some of these financial obstacles and enable them to excel in their education and beyond."

Later this year, Paramount Business Jets will again support ProJet Aviation as that company hosts its 12th Annual Aviation Education and Career Expo. Taking place on Nov. 1, 2019 in Leesburg, VA, this free event aims to showcase the aviation industry and inspire young adults aged 16-22 to explore and pursue career options within aviation and aerospace. Learn more about the Aviation Education and Career Expo.

The career expo is expected to host more than 600 students and will feature a wide variety of aviation and aerospace experts on hand to offer tips and advice to young professionals seeking their own places in aviation. The event will also offer numerous scholarship opportunities available to students, with more than $362,000 in aviation education and flight training benefits to be awarded.

"I encourage students to learn more about each of these opportunities and to apply for these scholarships," Zaher concluded. "From the beginning, Paramount Business Jets has been committed to promoting a positive aviation environment and to growing the greater aviation community. We are honored to help support these programs and we continue to explore new ways to help students pursue future aviation careers and build the next generation aviation workforce."

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide private aircraft broker and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), Sergeant-in-Arms of Loudoun (VA) Toastmasters and the current President of the Air Charter Association of North America (ACANA). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

