Paramount Business Jets Triples Growth While Assisting Clients in Uncertain Times

LEESBURG, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As hundreds of thousands of travelers return to the skies with COVID-19 restrictions easing worldwide, internationally-renowned private aircraft charter broker and jet card provider, Paramount Business Jets (PBJ), is expanding on its foundation built on strong client relationships, extensive industry knowledge, and global reach.

More families than ever before are exploring private jet charter options through Paramount Business Jets, which posted a 318% increase in business over the past two years and surpassed $35 million in sales in 2021. Private jet charter travel offers much greater schedule flexibility than commercial airlines, along with additional peace-of-mind for travelers concerned about their personal safety. Learn more at www.paramountbusinessjets.com.

PBJ Founder and CEO Richard Zaher noted the company experienced a 318% increase in business over the past two years and more than tripled its revenue. PBJ surpassed $35 million in sales in 2021, averaging more than one hundred bookings a month, and revenue is projected to reach $70 million by 2025 as the company prepares to take its technology, marketing, and human assets to the next level.

"When the pandemic struck our world, we were very fortunate to have our highly-experienced charter consultants already located around the globe to respond quickly and professionally to requests for aircraft," Zaher said. "We had the right people, ethics, and processes in place, which allowed us to continue to exceed our clients' highest expectations even as our competitors scrambled to adapt to the changing work environment."

Paramount Business Jets continues to invest in its technology to maintain growth in charter requests and bookings. In the coming weeks, PBJ will launch a completely new website offering a significantly enhanced user experience, making it simpler and more intuitive than ever for clients to find the perfect aircraft for their mission and budget.

The company utilizes a proprietary web-based platform throughout the aircraft charter process, which also includes thoroughly vetting all charter operators to ensure maximum safety and full compliance with all applicable regulations – one of the few charter providers to do so, Zaher noted.

"We continue to dedicate resources to our company and our people," he added. "Our team has never been as strong as it is today; at the same time, we are investing in the future to ensure our stability for years to come and seeking additional charter professionals, aligned with our company culture, to meet this unprecedented demand."

Ethical behavior, trust, and transparency throughout the aircraft charter process have been core values for Paramount Business Jets since its founding in 2005. The company maintains a five-star customer satisfaction rating on Trustpilot with more than 200 reviews and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

"PBJ has developed a strong reputation among operators and clients alike who share our values of honesty, integrity, and fair business practices," Zaher concluded. "This approach continues to pay off for our company, our clients, and everybody we serve."

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide private aircraft broker and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

