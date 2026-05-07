PARAMOUNT PICTURES & WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR THEATRICAL FILMS FOCUSED ON ICONIC ARTISTS & SONGWRITERS

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WMG x Paramount

Paramount Pictures and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) have announced a multi-year, first-look deal. The companies will partner on theatrical films, drawing on the lives and music of WMG's legendary and contemporary roster of iconic artists and songwriters.





WMG and its production partner, Unigram, led by Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, will work with Paramount to develop each project in collaboration with the artists and songwriters or their estates.





Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, said: "This collaboration with Paramount unites two forward-looking and innovative companies, and together we're taking a fresh approach to the space. Every artist deserves to tell the stories behind their life and music in their own creative way, and we're excited to partner with our incredible talent and world-class filmmakers to bring these stories to the big screen, growing their audiences around the world."





Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chairs of Paramount Pictures, said: "We're excited to partner with WMG and their extraordinary artists to create powerful theatrical experiences inspired by generation-defining music and talent."





WMG and Unigram are represented by WME.

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About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Records Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

Media Contacts:

For Warner Music Group

Hannah Karp

[email protected]

For Paramount Pictures

Allison McLarty

[email protected]

Brooke Robertson

[email protected]

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.