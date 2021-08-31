Parasat Cable TV Transitions Away from Legacy Remote MAC-PHY with Harmonic's Market-Leading DAA Solution

"Harmonic's CableOS Platform gives us a flexible, cost-efficient and easy-to-deploy option to simplify our DOCSIS network and operations," said Elpidio M. Paras, CEO at Parasat Cable TV. "With Harmonic's state-of-the-art technology, we can confidently address network traffic spikes and meet the growing customer demand for increased bandwidth, ensuring the highest level of satisfaction for our subscribers."

Parasat Cable TV is replacing a legacy and proprietary Huawei Remote MAC-PHY solution with Harmonic's standards-based DAA solution that includes the CableOS Platform and Reef DAA shelves. The high-density Reef DAA shelves offer flexibility to handle bandwidth scaling at a low total cost of ownership. Parasat Cable TV can now address capacity issues with greater agility and cost efficiency. As a multi-access provider edge solution, the CableOS Platform creates a path for Parasat Cable TV to deploy outdoor DAA nodes alongside the Reef DAA shelves and extend the deployment to FTTH using Harmonic's virtualized PON solution.

"Demand for bandwidth-intensive services in the Asia-Pacific region is fueling tremendous growth, so operators are in need of the right partners able to provide them with advanced, high-performance and multi-access edge solutions," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "Our CableOS platform leads the industry because it provides operators worldwide, and in the Asia-Pacific region, with an agile, software-based solution to transform their networks, adapt to fast-evolving market conditions and deliver the next generation of services."

Harmonic completed the deployment at Parasat Cable TV in under four weeks through collaborative teamwork between the operator and the company's professional services team.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative operators worldwide, including the largest cable operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

