Parasoft Expands Presence With Grand Opening of New Northeast Ohio Office

Northeast Ohio Expansion Amplifies Innovation and Growth in Software Testing Sector

Parasoft has announced the opening of a new office in Northeast Ohio marking a significant milestone in its growth and commitment to innovation.

marking a significant milestone in its growth and commitment to innovation. The new Parasoft office will serve as a hub for business development, customer success initiatives, and collaborative innovation to support the growth of the financial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries in the Midwest.

The move represents Parasoft's commitment to innovation and community engagement, reflecting its dedication to meeting the needs of the software testing industry.

MONROVIA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leading provider of automated software testing solutions, announces the opening of its new office in Northeast Ohio. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Parasoft's journey, reflecting the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement.

Parasoft's associate sales representatives at the new Northeast Ohio office include from left: Logan Bates, Macie Westrick, Oliver DiPuccio, Robert Bechtel, and Andrew Schwertner.

The decision to establish a presence in Northeast Ohio emphasizes Parasoft's continued success and its approach to meeting the evolving needs of the software testing industry. As the industry experiences rapid changes, Parasoft remains dedicated in its mission to empower organizations to expedite delivery of safe and reliable software.

The move also signifies Parasoft's investment in the regional economy, with potential benefits including job creation and increased economic activity. By fostering a local presence, Parasoft aims to strengthen relationships with customers, enhance service delivery, and drive innovation collaboratively with the software testing community in Northeast Ohio.

"As we celebrate the opening of our newest office in Northeast Ohio, we're not just expanding our physical presence; we're reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in software test automation," said Dave Vano, Chief Revenue Officer at Parasoft. "This strategic move enables us to better serve our clients and tap into the rich talent pool of Northeast Ohio, ensuring that Parasoft continues to lead and redefine the future of software testing."

For over 35 years, Parasoft has been recognized for its leadership in software test automation and shift-left testing methodologies, which are instrumental in ensuring the quality and reliability of modern software solutions. The new office will serve as a hub for business development and customer success initiatives, emphasizing Parasoft's dedication to providing exceptional service and support to clients in the region.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

