Parasoft Unveils the New SOAtest Smart API Test Generator at STAREAST

"Today's applications and integrations are driven through APIs. However, API testing is frequently considered too difficult or somebody else's job. The result is poor software quality and enormous defect leakage which equates to tremendous rework costs. It is time that true innovation through the use of artificial intelligence play a part in software testing tools becoming smarter and help testers build maintainable testing practices, described Theresa Lanowitz," founder and research analyst of voke. "By leveraging artificial intelligence in a new era of testing tools, the technical complexity of API testing is addressed, and the gap between development and testing is reduced allowing testing to keep pace with development."

While at STAREAST, all attendees are invited to join Parasoft at booth #213 for live demonstrations on its industry-leading automated software testing solutions, including Parasoft SOAtest, Parasoft Virtualize, and the Parasoft Continuous Testing Platform.

During the conference, Chris Colosimo, Parasoft Product Manager, will be presenting twice on Thursday, May 3rd on the following topics:

