News provided byParatus Energy Services Ltd
Apr 20, 2026, 11:53 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces that its 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on 12 May 2026 ("Meeting"). A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information is attached to this press release. The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025 will be available on the website ahead of the Meeting.
20 April 2026
The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
For additional information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, Interim CEO
[email protected]
+47 4063 9083
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--notice-of-2026-annual-general-meeting,c4337352
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd
Share this article