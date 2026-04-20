HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces that its 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on 12 May 2026 ("Meeting"). A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information is attached to this press release. The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025 will be available on the website ahead of the Meeting.

20 April 2026

The Board of Directors

Paratus Energy Services Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

For additional information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, Interim CEO

[email protected]

+47 4063 9083

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https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--notice-of-2026-annual-general-meeting,c4337352

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