Paratus Energy Services Ltd. Announces Full Retirement of SeaMex Notes

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. ("Paratus" or "Company") is pleased to announce that SeaMex Holdings Ltd. ("SeaMex"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paratus, has fully prepaid the notes outstanding under its Notes Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement dated August 31, 2021 ("SeaMex Notes"), marking a significant milestone since the Company's emergence from chapter 11 in January 2022.

The achievement positions SeaMex free of any third-party debt obligations and encumbrances and highlights the Company's commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and focus on deleveraging. This success follows the full early retirement of the Bank Facilities1 of Seabras Sapura Holding GmbH and related subsidiaries (collectively "Seabras") in December 2022.

By retiring its debt over a year ahead of its maturity, SeaMex reinforces its financial strength, allowing for increased flexibility and a reduced cost of capital. SeaMex has collected over $600 million from its key customer since January 2022, and expects to continue to deliver strong free cash flows going forward. With the SeaMex Notes fully repaid, the company will also have increased flexibility to distribute cash to Paratus.

About SeaMex:

SeaMex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paratus, is an offshore driller that owns a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs: Defender, Courageous, Intrepid, Oberon, and Titania. All SeaMex jack-up rigs are currently operating under contract in Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, SeaMex had a backlog position of approximately $500 million. Seadrill Management Ltd. currently performs substantially all of SeaMex's management and administrative functions pursuant to a management services agreement; however, SeaMex is in the process of transitioning management and administrative functions in-house and announced the hiring of Raphael Siri as CEO in 2Q 2023 to lead these efforts. Seadrill's management activities are expected to largely be phased out in 3Q 2023.

1 Bank Facilities refer to two loan agreements – one relating to Diamante and Topazio (totaling approximately $537 million at issuance) and another relating to Onix, Jade and Rubi (totaling approximately $769 million at issuance). Following the Bank Facilities repayment, the only outstanding third-party debt obligation is the Esmeralda vessel financing from the Brazilian Merchant Marine Fund, which has a maturity of 2032 and is collateralized by the Esmeralda vessel ("Esmeralda Facility"). The company intends to keep the Esmeralda Facility in place as it represents a highly attractive long-term source of funding, backed by the Brazilian Ministry of Transportation.

