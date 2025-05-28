Paratus: Key Information Relating to Q1 2025 Return of Capital

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSE: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash distribution to shareholders as specified below. The distribution will be in the form of return of capital and will be made from the Company's Contributed Surplus account which consists of previously paid in share premium transferred from the Company's Share Premium account.

Please find below the key information relating to the return of capital.

Return of capital: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.23 ) per share

(approximately ) per share Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: June 2, 2025

Ex-date: June 3, 2025

Record date: June 4, 2025

Payment date: June 11, 2025

Date of approval: May 27, 2025

Payment of cash distribution to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

[email protected]

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

