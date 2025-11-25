Paratus: Key Information Relating to Q3 2025 Cash Distribution

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

Nov 25, 2025, 01:40 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash distribution to shareholders as specified below.

  • Dividend amount: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.25) per share
  • Declared currency: USD
  • Last day including right: December 1, 2025
  • Ex-date: December 2, 2025
  • Record date: December 3, 2025
  • Payment date: December 16, 2025
  • Date of approval: November 24, 2025

Payment of cash distribution to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected] 
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.





