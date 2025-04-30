Paratus Publishes 2024 Annual Report

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2024 Annual Report.

The 2024 Annual Report, available in both PDF and XHTML format, is attached to this release and has been made available on the Company's website www.paratus-energy.com

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected] 
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

