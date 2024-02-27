PARCHMENT INTRODUCES LEARNER-CENTERED DIPLOMA SOLUTION FOR K-12 SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS TO MEET THE NEEDS OF A DIGITAL WORLD

Parchment Diploma Services Enhances Student Mobility With Print and Digital High School Diplomas

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parchment, an Instructure company, the leader in academic credentials management, announced the first and only print and digital diploma solution for K-12. Parchment Diploma Services makes it easy for schools, districts, and state agencies to give their students a traditional graduation experience while communicating their achievements in today's world with a digital, shareable, and verifiable diploma.

In the rapidly changing landscape of education and employment pathways, the ability to showcase and digitally verify what a student has learned in high school plays a pivotal role in helping students transition into their post-high school future. The traditional paper-only high school diploma fails to communicate a student's accomplishments in a digitally-oriented professional world. Parchment Diploma Services offers a solution that exceeds the needs of a traditional graduation ceremony with both a print and digital diploma. Digital diplomas are an immediately accessible proof of achievement that can be shared both socially and professionally, empowering graduates to put their credentials to use. With Parchment Diploma Services, learners can access their diplomas in the most widely adopted life-long credential profile, alongside their high school transcripts and future credentials from higher education institutions and employers.

Parchment's Diploma Services for K-12 offer numerous benefits for students, administrators, schools, and districts:

For students:

Access a digital diploma to share with prospective employers, as a part of their growing professional profile, or with any third party

Receive a high-quality, print diploma to display

Access Parchment's lifelong Credential Profile, where the diploma, high school transcript, and future verifiable credentials are stored

For school/districts:

Best-in-class print diplomas with custom school, district, and state branding

Increased visibility and improved diploma management workflow, including a history of diplomas issued within the Parchment Award platform

Quickly produce replacement diplomas with additionally supplied branded diploma paper

Create a memorable graduation experience for on-campus and remote graduates alike

"Our Diploma Services solution for K-12 offers a way to reduce the administrative burden associated with print diplomas, while creating new ways for K-12 to help their students step into the next stage of their lives," said Jason Weaver, Vice President, Parchment Product and Technology at Instructure. "Parchment Award gives schools a single place to easily manage print and digital diplomas, transcripts, certificates, digital badges, and dual enrollments, through a digital experience that meets the expectations of their staff, students, and parents."

Parchment Diploma Services is available today. For more information, visit http://parchment.com .

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Ecosystem, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12 and higher education, supports tens of millions of educators and students around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Parchment, an Instructure company, believes credentials matter in the lifelong journey of a learner. Offering the most comprehensive academic credential management platform and network, Parchment helps learners, academic institutions and employers request, verify and share transcripts, diplomas, and other credentials in simple and secure ways. Learn more at www.parchment.com.

