Pardee Resources Company: Third Quarter Report Posted

News provided by

Pardee Resources Company

Nov 01, 2024, 11:36 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that it has posted its third quarter report on the OTC Markets website https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PDER/disclosure where it is available for review. The Company will also distribute its third quarter report to its shareholders electronically and via U.S. Mail in the next several days.

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results.  These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations.  These factors include, but are not limited to, difficult economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties.  As a result, these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Pardee Resources Company

