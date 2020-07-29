Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Announces Pediatric Certified Duchenne Care Center, Akron Children's Hospital

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) , a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) , announced the expansion of their renowned Certified Duchenne Care Center Program (CDCCP) with the certification of the clinic at Akron Children's Hospital (Akron Children's) in Akron, Ohio.

Rachel Schrader, MS, APRN, CPNP-PC, PPMD's Senior Vice President of Clinical Care says the certification of Akron Children's is a welcome addition to the CDCC network in bringing optimal Duchenne care to the northeast Ohio region, where the hospital serves patients from northeast Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia: "The team at Akron has been supportive of the standardized Duchenne care and development of the CDCC network since its inception. This team has worked incredibly hard to create a program that meets the needs of their patients and families, and our requirements for certification. It is exciting to see the fruits of their labor. We're so pleased to add Akron Children's Hospital to our growing network. We look forward to a productive and long-lasting partnership with them," says Schrader.

Akron Children's Neuromuscular program is a comprehensive multidisciplinary program designed to meet the unique needs of patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular disorders. The hospital provides world class care to northeast Ohio by keeping up to date on the latest guidelines and recommendations for care, and bringing cutting edge therapies to patients.

Led by Drs. Kathryn Mosher and Ian Rossman, Akron Children's started with a core set of team members including physiatry, neurology, and clinical therapies, then worked diligently to expand their program to include other disciplines within their clinic, requiring significant collaboration among multiple departments within the hospital.

"We are thrilled to partner with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy in our ongoing commitment to provide high quality care to our patients living with Duchenne. It is an honor to be selected and we seek to continue to meet the high bar PPMD has set for its CDCC Program. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship," said Dr. Mosher.

PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program supports standardized, comprehensive care and services for all people living with Duchenne. Certification means centers maintain the highest standards in clinical and sub-specialty services, rapidly apply new evidence-based knowledge, minimize heterogeneity in clinical research outcomes, and comply with standards in clinical care that were established by the CDC's Care Considerations. As part of its ongoing mission to end Duchenne, PPMD continues to insist that all people with Duchenne receive comprehensive care.

To learn more about PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program, visit PPMD's website . Click here to learn more about the history of PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program and to access PPMD's first published article on the program.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) is the largest most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on finding a cure for Duchenne—our mission is to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and strive to ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won three FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org and follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children's Hospital has been caring for children since 1890, and our pediatric specialties are ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. With two hospital campuses, regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, we're making it easier for today's busy families to find the high-quality care they need. In 2019, our health care system provided more than 1.2 million patient encounters. We also operate neonatal and pediatric units in the hospitals of our regional health care partners. Every year, our Children's Home Care Group nurses provide thousands of in-home visits, and our School Health nurses manage more than a half million clinic visits for students. With the launch of our Quick Care Online virtual visits and Akron Children's Anywhere app, we're here for families whenever and wherever they need us. Learn more at akronchildrens.org.

