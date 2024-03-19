Parenteral Nutrition Market Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2030, Featuring Fresenius Kabi, Grifols, Pfizer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Baxter, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Vifor Pharma and Aculife

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parenteral nutrition market was valued at USD 6.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.47 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The report on the global parenteral nutrition market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030 and covers leading geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global parenteral nutrition market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

A porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global parenteral nutrition market over the period of 2021-2030. Further, the Growth Matrix provided in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and malnutrition is a primary driver for the expanding parenteral nutrition market.

Restraints

Limited accessibility and affordability may hinder the widespread adoption of parenteral nutrition.

Opportunities

Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and a growing aging population contribute to the heightened demand for parenteral nutrition market.

Technological advancements and innovation in parenteral nutrition create a lucrative opportunity for growth in the market.

Report Segmentation

The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of nutrient type, dosage form, end user, patient type, disease type, and distribution channel.

By Nutrient Type

Carbohydrates

Amino Acids

Lipids

Electrolytes

Others (Multivitamin Formulations and Trace Elements)

By Dosage Form

Bags

Vials

Ampules

Bottles

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Patient Type

Pediatrics

Adults

By Disease Type

Alzheimer's

Cancer Care

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Channels

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

B. Braun SE

Fresenius Kabi AG

Allergan/AbbVie

Grifols, S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Baxter

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Vifor Pharma Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Aculife

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the parenteral nutrition market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the parenteral nutrition market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global parenteral nutrition market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

A Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Parenteral Nutrition Market Highlights

2.2. Parenteral Nutrition Market Projection

2.3. Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Highlights



Chapter 3. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Nutrient Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Dosage Form

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Patient Type

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease Type

3.4.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.7. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Parenteral Nutrition Market



Chapter 4. Parenteral Nutrition Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. B. Braun SE

5.2.2. Fresenius Kabi AG

5.2.3. Allergan/AbbVie

5.2.4. Grifols, S.A.

5.2.5. Pfizer Inc.

5.2.6. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

5.2.7. Baxter

5.2.8. Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

5.2.9. Vifor Pharma Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

5.2.10. Aculife



Chapter 6. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Nutrient Type

6.1. Carbohydrates

6.2. Amino Acids

6.3. Lipids

6.4. Electrolytes

6.5. Others (Multivitamin Formulations and Trace Elements)



Chapter 7. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Dosage Form

7.1. Bags

7.2. Vials

7.3. Ampules

7.4. Bottles



Chapter 8. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by End User

8.1. Clinics

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Others



Chapter 9. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Patient Type

9.1. Pediatrics

9.2. Adults



Chapter 10. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Disease Type

10.1. Alzheimer's

10.2. Cancer Care

10.3. Diabetes

10.4. Chronic Kidney Diseases

10.5. Others



Chapter 11. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

11.1. Retail Stores

11.2. Pharmacies & Drug Stores

11.3. Online Channels

11.4. Others



Chapter 12. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Region 2023-2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg88zp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets