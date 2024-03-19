Parenteral Nutrition Market Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2030, Featuring Fresenius Kabi, Grifols, Pfizer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Baxter, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Vifor Pharma and Aculife

19 Mar, 2024, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global parenteral nutrition market was valued at USD 6.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.47 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The report on the global parenteral nutrition market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030 and covers leading geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global parenteral nutrition market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
A porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global parenteral nutrition market over the period of 2021-2030. Further, the Growth Matrix provided in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and malnutrition is a primary driver for the expanding parenteral nutrition market.
Restraints
- Limited accessibility and affordability may hinder the widespread adoption of parenteral nutrition.
Opportunities
- Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and a growing aging population contribute to the heightened demand for parenteral nutrition market.
- Technological advancements and innovation in parenteral nutrition create a lucrative opportunity for growth in the market.
Report Segmentation
The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of nutrient type, dosage form, end user, patient type, disease type, and distribution channel.
By Nutrient Type
- Carbohydrates
- Amino Acids
- Lipids
- Electrolytes
- Others (Multivitamin Formulations and Trace Elements)
By Dosage Form
- Bags
- Vials
- Ampules
- Bottles
By End User
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
By Patient Type
- Pediatrics
- Adults
By Disease Type
- Alzheimer's
- Cancer Care
- Diabetes
- Chronic Kidney Diseases
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Stores
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- Online Channels
- Others
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- B. Braun SE
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Allergan/AbbVie
- Grifols, S.A.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.
- Baxter
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Vifor Pharma Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
- Aculife
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the parenteral nutrition market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the parenteral nutrition market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global parenteral nutrition market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- A Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Parenteral Nutrition Market Highlights
2.2. Parenteral Nutrition Market Projection
2.3. Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Highlights
Chapter 3. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Nutrient Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Dosage Form
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Patient Type
3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease Type
3.4.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.4.7. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Parenteral Nutrition Market
Chapter 4. Parenteral Nutrition Market Macro Indicator Analysis
Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market
5.2. Companies Profiles
5.2.1. B. Braun SE
5.2.2. Fresenius Kabi AG
5.2.3. Allergan/AbbVie
5.2.4. Grifols, S.A.
5.2.5. Pfizer Inc.
5.2.6. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.
5.2.7. Baxter
5.2.8. Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
5.2.9. Vifor Pharma Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
5.2.10. Aculife
Chapter 6. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Nutrient Type
6.1. Carbohydrates
6.2. Amino Acids
6.3. Lipids
6.4. Electrolytes
6.5. Others (Multivitamin Formulations and Trace Elements)
Chapter 7. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Dosage Form
7.1. Bags
7.2. Vials
7.3. Ampules
7.4. Bottles
Chapter 8. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by End User
8.1. Clinics
8.2. Hospitals
8.3. Others
Chapter 9. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Patient Type
9.1. Pediatrics
9.2. Adults
Chapter 10. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Disease Type
10.1. Alzheimer's
10.2. Cancer Care
10.3. Diabetes
10.4. Chronic Kidney Diseases
10.5. Others
Chapter 11. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel
11.1. Retail Stores
11.2. Pharmacies & Drug Stores
11.3. Online Channels
11.4. Others
Chapter 12. Global Parenteral Nutrition Market by Region 2023-2030
