Parenting Book, "Rebooting Childhood," Out Now

QUINCY, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaddock is pleased to announce the release of its newest publication, Rebooting Childhood: How to Balance Screen Time, Build Relationships, and Help Kids Thrive by Chaddock's Community Impact & Training Specialist, Kirsty Nolan, MS.

Rooted in the science of how kids grow, the way their brains develop and the healing power of relationships, Rebooting Childhood introduces readers to a new way of managing, and responding to, the endless digital disruption that is currently reshaping childhood and parenting.

Rebooting Childhood

Drawing on decades of expertise from Chaddock's Developmental Trauma and Attachment Program (DTAP®), this book shows caregivers how to move beyond power struggles, balance tech-time and build the relationships kids need to thrive in a digital world. Rather than eliminating screens or allowing unlimited freedom in virtual worlds, this book offers developmentally appropriate, brain-based strategies that prioritize connection—helping families create a healthy, sustainable balance.

Many parenting books provide either the why or the how; this book gives you both. Start with part 1 if you want to find out why we use our approach and the science behind it, or, if you need a solution in a hurry skip to part 2 and find easy-to-use scripts to help you put our strategies into action.

Author Kirsty Nolan, MS, has drawn on her experience as a child and family serving professional and as a mom herself when writing this book. Working at Chaddock since 2014, Kirsty has been in multiple roles including as an Outpatient Therapist, working with students in Chaddock's school, and now training other helping professionals on how to implement trauma-informed, attachment-based approaches in their work.

"My hope is that parents and caregivers out there who currently feel like they are drowning in a digital storm and who find themselves disconnected from their kids can see a way forward. I want families to know that there is hope – you can create balance, reduce meltdowns and have happy, healthy relationships with your children," Kirsty said.

Click here to purchase Rebooting Childhood on Amazon today.

Located in Quincy, IL, Chaddock is an internationally recognized leader in the treatment of children suffering from the psychological, emotional, and spiritual effects of significant abuse, neglect and trauma. Chaddock's full range of preventative, educational and treatment services to children and families include community-based services, a special education school, in-home intensive programs, residential treatment and learning opportunities.

SOURCE Chaddock