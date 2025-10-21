Parents Ditch Candy for Crunch: Crispy Fruit™ by Crispy Green® Leads the Healthy Halloween Snack Trend

Real fruit. Real crunch. No guilt. America's #1 Freeze-dried F ruit Snack is Redefining Halloween with a Better-for-you Twist

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, a growing number of parents are swapping candy for crunch. As health-conscious families look for fun, guilt-free alternatives, Crispy Fruit™ by Crispy Green®, the nation's top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack, is becoming the healthy Halloween hero in trick-or-treat bags, classrooms, and even office break rooms.

This neighborhood hero proves healthy snacking can still be super-Crispy Fruit by Crispy Green adds real-fruit goodness to every trick-or-treat bag. Crispy Green is partnering with Dr. Nicole Avena, neuroscientist and author of Sugarless, for a special Book + Crispy Green Prize Pack Giveaway! Three lucky winners will receive Dr. Avena's new book and a Crispy Green snack pack - the perfect combo to enjoy while learning how to uncover hidden sugars, curb cravings, and conquer sugar addiction.

The "Crunch Over Candy" movement reflects a nationwide shift toward better-for-you treats. Parents, teachers, and wellness-minded adults are trading processed sweets for real-fruit crunch that delivers all the fun of candy—without the sugar spike.

"Freeze-dried fruit delivers the same crunch and sweetness kids love—without the sugar overload," said Dr. Nicole Avena, neuroscientist, nutrition expert, and author of Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction. "Even replacing part of your candy stash with fruit-based snacks can prevent sugar crashes and keep energy steady for kids and adults."

Parents looking for sugar-free Halloween ideas can find more tips in Crispy Green's SmartLifeBites feature, A Healthier Halloween: How to Help Kids Enjoy the Fun Without All the Sugar.

Healthy Halloween " Sugarless" Giveaway

To help families make the switch, Crispy Green® and Dr. Avena have teamed up for a Healthy Halloween Sugarless Giveaway. Three winners will receive a copy of Sugarless and a Crispy Green® Prize Pack featuring four of the brand's top flavors.

From Classrooms to Break Rooms: The Crunch Everyone Can Share

Crispy Fruit™ is popping up everywhere—from school celebrations to office snack tables and is fast becoming the office and school party essential for people who want to celebrate without the sugar overload. Adults are even re-imagining charcuterie boards with Crispy Fruit™, pairing its natural sweetness with nuts, cheese, dark chocolate, or cider for festive fall flair.

Why Parents Love Crispy Fruit™

Skip the Sugar Crash: A candy alternative that keeps energy (and moods) steady.

A candy alternative that keeps energy (and moods) steady. Classroom-Safe: Peanut-free, gluten-free, and allergen-friendly for school parties.

Peanut-free, gluten-free, and allergen-friendly for school parties. Kid- and Adult-Approved : Perfect for trick-or-treat bags, classrooms, and offices.

: Perfect for trick-or-treat bags, classrooms, and offices. Convenient & Portable: Shelf-stable 4-PACKS with four single-serve pouches for backpacks or desks.

Shelf-stable 4-PACKS with four single-serve pouches for backpacks or desks. Seven Crave-Worthy Flavors: Apple, mango, pear, banana, tangerine, pineapple, and strawberry.

"Crispy Fruit™ bridges the gap between fun and nutrition," added Dr. Avena. "It gives kids a treat they can get excited about—and gives parents and teachers something they can feel good about sharing."

Crispy Green® Gives Back Across New Jersey and New York

Crispy Green® continues to use Food as a Force for Good® through community partnerships and product donations at YMCA Halloween events in the Capital District in New York and northern New Jersey, helping hundreds of families enjoy fun, inclusive, and better-for-you celebrations.

Enjoy a Crispy Fruit™ sample at these Halloween events:

West Essex Trunk or Treat in N.J.

Bergen County Boo Stakular in New Milford, N.J.

Southern Saratoga YMCA Fall Fest in Clifton Park, N.Y.

Greene County YMCA Fall Fest in West Coxsackie, N.Y.

Glenville YMCA Kids Zombie Run & Fall Fest in Scotia, N.Y.

Capital District YMCA Teal Pumpkin Party in East Greenbush, N.Y.

Greenpoint YMCA BooFest in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Learn more about local family traditions in SmartLifeBites' feature, Fall Magic in the Garden State: N.J Family Traditions You'll Treasure.

Where to Find Crispy Fruit ™

Find Crispy Fruit™ in the produce section of grocery and natural food stores, including the Whole Foods Market, or shop online at Amazon.com and CrispyGreen.com.

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit™ as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste, while also adding more fruit to the diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit™ line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced-calorie food).

