Parents Eye Affordability and Parental Controls for Kids' First Phones

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the Back to School season, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today released the results of a new survey that reveals how parents really feel about their children's first phone. Results show that more than a third of all parents say affordability is extremely important. Yet even as cost reigns supreme, 70% say they would choose a smartphone over a cheaper feature (non-smart) phone. The second most significant factor? Parental controls.

"Choosing the first phone for your child can be an overwhelming task, with so many choices, preferences and sources of information. For many parents, it's a need, not just a want -- and the goal is to get all the features they want for their kids without breaking the bank. At HMD we have consistently made Nokia phones that are affordable but also durable and secure, which make great options as first phones for kids," said Jackie Kates, GM of Marketing for North America at HMD Global.

The Price is Right! Cost is the Driving Factor in Purchasing a First Phone

Three quarters of parents agree that affordability is important for a child's first phone, and most parents (83%) say they would prefer to give their child a hand-me-down device at zero cost, but this isn't always possible. When asked about how much they've actually spent on their child's first phone, nearly 50% of respondents claimed to spend less than $150. And only 15% spent anywhere from $300 to over $1,000.

Even different regions across the US agree a budget phone is preferred when seeking out a first device for kids.

Parents in the South are willing to spend a little more, with 25% of parents spending $150 - $300 on their first phone, whereas only 12% of respondents in the Northeast have spent that much, and only 17% of respondents in the Midwest.

instead. Results show that dads are willing to spend more when it comes to first phones, with 21% of respondents believing that $150 - $300 is an appropriate budget for a child's first phone.

It's 2023. Do You Know Where Your Children Are?

Most parents want their children to have phones, but what do they consider to be must-have features when making the decision?

Safety! Parental controls are extremely to moderately important for 83% of parents considering a first phone for their child. Parents who have multiple children consider it even more important than those with just one child.

Child restrictions are an important device feature for 64% of parents, followed closely by location tracking (55%).

At the same time, parents know kids can be rough, and 57% of respondents reported that durability was the most important feature for their child's first phone. In fact, 21% of respondents reported that their main concern with their child having a phone is destruction.

Age is Not Just a Number

The survey also shed light on the age children are getting their first phone – and some of the major differences between Gen X and Millennial parents. While it seems that kids younger and younger are getting phones, only 12% of parents agreed that kids should receive their first phone between ages 7-9. Closer to 34% believe ages 10-12 is the right age for a first phone, while 31% actually think it should be even older, at ages 13-15.

When it comes to aligning on the most important features for a kid's first phone, Millennials and Gen X are once again in disagreement:

Being raised among the first mobile phone generation, 73% of Millennial parents believe their child's first phone should be a smartphone.

They also believe keeping an eye on children's phone activity is important. More than three quarters (78%) of Millennial parents monitor their kids' texts and phone activity, while only 59% of Boomer and Gen X parents do the same.

Safety/child restrictions top the list of important features for all parents – with 65% of Millennial parents and 64% of Boomer and Gen X parents citing this.

While battery life is a close second on the list for Millennials (57% compared to 45% for Gen X), durability (62% Gen X vs. 53% Millennials) and location tracking (61% Gen X vs. 50% Millennials) are what Gen X parents are keeping their eye on.

The one place parents all agree? Communication. Data shows 75% of all parents say having the ability to communicate with children throughout the day, especially in an emergency, is the main reason they allow their children to bring a phone to school.

Why Nokia Phones Are a Great Choice

HMD Global, the home of Nokia devices, remains committed to providing phones and tablets that are built to last with parents' concerns in mind. The most recent additions to HMD's US portfolio, the Nokia C300 and Nokia C110, are budget smartphones that pack a punch in terms of performance and durability, combined with modern features and design.

