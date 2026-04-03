Parents Face 6-12 Month Delays for Autism Care--New Platform by Kid Care Connect Aims to Fix Broken System

MIAMI, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across the United States are facing wait times of six to twelve months just to access autism evaluations and developmental care—often calling 8 to 12 providers before finding a single available appointment. These delays can cost children access to critical early intervention during their most important developmental years.

A Growing National Bottleneck in Care Access

Kid Care Connect introduction video — learn how the platform helps families connect with autism specialists faster and reduce months-long wait times for care. Speed Speed

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder—a number that has steadily increased over the past decade. At the same time, many regions continue to face a shortage of developmental specialists, contributing to long waitlists and limited access to timely care.

Provider reports and industry data indicate that families frequently wait months for neurological evaluations, with some contacting 10 or more providers before finding availability. Experts emphasize that early intervention—particularly before age five—plays a critical role in improving developmental outcomes, making these delays especially impactful.

Kid Care Connect, a newly launched digital platform, aims to address this growing access gap by helping families quickly connect with specialists who have real-time availability. The platform allows parents to create a free profile, describe their child's needs, and receive notifications when providers—including neurologists, developmental pediatricians, speech therapists, and behavioral specialists—have openings.

Families using the platform can also access telehealth support, educational resources, and parent training designed to help them better understand and navigate their child's care journey. By combining technology with a growing network of providers, Kid Care Connect is designed to reduce the time families spend searching for care and accelerate access to services during critical developmental windows.

The platform was created by entrepreneur and behavioral therapy advocate Frank Herrera, who developed the concept after years of working with families navigating autism and developmental care systems.

"Every week, I met parents who were overwhelmed, stuck on waitlists, and unsure where to turn," said Herrera. "The real crisis isn't autism—it's access. Kid Care Connect was built to turn confusion into clarity and give families a faster path to the care their children need."

In addition to helping families find providers, Kid Care Connect focuses on empowering parents through education and tools that place them in a more active role in their child's care. The platform includes courses, guided resources, and future AI-driven features designed to help parents better understand evaluations, prepare for appointments, and make informed decisions.

Kid Care Connect is currently available to families and providers, with an initial focus on expanding access across Florida and plans for broader national growth.

For more information, please contact:

Frank Herrera

Founder & CEO, Kid Care Connect

[email protected]

(305) 299-6995

https://www.kidcareconnect.com

SOURCE Kid Care Connect