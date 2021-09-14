Parents Quitting Jobs at Alarming Rate to Support Their Kids' Behavioral Health

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline, the leader in virtual behavioral health care for children and families, announced today the results of its 2021 Pediatric Behavioral Health Needs Survey , conducted on their behalf by The Harris Poll among more than 500 parents of children under 18. The first annual study paints an alarming picture of the state of pediatric behavioral health in the United States and highlights how these challenges can create ripple effects for both working families and employers.

"Long wait lists, high out-of-pocket expenses, hard-to-navigate systems, lack of measurement-based care, and a pervasive social stigma have all conspired to block kids from receiving the care they need," said Naomi Allen, co-founder and CEO of Brightline. "To address today's children's mental health crisis, we must provide solutions for families that address all of these barriers to care."

Key findings from the study include:

Large numbers of children are in need of behavioral health care. More than two-thirds of parents and caregivers (69%) report their children suffered from a behavioral health challenge in the last five years.

More than two-thirds of parents and caregivers (69%) report their children suffered from a behavioral health challenge in the last five years. Parents and caregivers are overwhelmed by their kids' behavioral health concerns. Most parents and caregivers (59%) have experienced their own mental health challenges due to the stress of trying to manage their kids' behavioral health needs.

Most parents and caregivers (59%) have experienced their own mental health challenges due to the stress of trying to manage their kids' behavioral health needs. Parents and caregivers aren't getting the support they need for their kids and teens. Among parents and caregivers whose children experienced behavioral health challenges in the last five years, 92% sought support, but only 47% say they received all the help they needed. A worrying 12% did not receive any support at all despite seeking it.

Among parents and caregivers whose children experienced behavioral health challenges in the last five years, 92% sought support, but only 47% say they received all the help they needed. A worrying 12% did not receive any support at all despite seeking it. Parents and caregivers are quitting their jobs due to their kids' behavioral health needs. More than one in five parents and caregivers (21%) have voluntarily quit their jobs in the past year or are planning to quit their jobs in the coming year to better care for their children's behavioral health needs.

These findings raise important questions about what employers and health plans are doing to support working parents and caregivers.

"Providing mental health support only to employees themselves doesn't address the whole issue," said Dr. David Grodberg, Brightline's Chief Psychiatric Officer. "Parents and caregivers also need comprehensive behavioral health care for their children. Considering the changing work landscape and the growing crisis in children's mental health, employers and health plans can no longer afford not to invest in pediatric mental health."

For the full results of the study, download Brightline's 2021 Pediatric Behavioral Health Needs Survey .

Methodology

The 2021 Pediatric Behavioral Health Needs Survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Brightline between July 27-29, 2021 among 596 parents of children under 18, among whom 403 have children who experienced behavioral health issues in the last 5 years. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

About Brightline

Founded in 2019, Brightline is the first comprehensive behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teens, and their families across a range of common challenges. With multidisciplinary care teams, a family-focused approach, evidence-based care delivery, and innovative technology, Brightline is able to support families with whatever challenges they're facing and help them thrive long-term. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD and backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold Ventures, Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and expanding nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com.

Media Contact

Amanda D'Ambra, Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightline

Related Links

hellobrightline.com

