Parents say kids' oral health not making the grade observes Delta Dental survey

Views of their young ones' oral health tend to diminish over time as parents relinquish control of kids' brushing and flossing habits. For example, while 30% of parents score children under 3 years old with having excellent oral health, that number declines to 21% for 3-5 years old, 17% for 6-9 years old, and 14% for 10-12 years old.

Obstacles to children's healthy smiles

So what contributes to kids' oral health being less than it could be? Get your toothbrush ready … not brushing enough (50%) is the most popular response from parents, according to the Delta Dental national survey.

Other top responses include not flossing enough (46%), eating too many sweets (37%), and a family history of poor oral health (21%).

No vacation from oral hygiene

"While most parents do not view their children's mouths as pictures of model health, there is an opportunity to inspire healthy oral care habits at an early age," said Dr. Joe Dill, DDS, MBA, Delta Dental Plans Association's vice president of dental science and network strategy.

"Summer break from school can be especially difficult for maintaining proper oral hygiene, as normal daily routines may be disrupted," Dr. Dill continued. "Regularly remind kids to brush for two minutes twice a day, including during summer vacation."

About the survey

The Children's Oral Health Survey was conducted between December 31, 2018, and January 13, 2019, among a nationally representative sample of 1,481 parents of children ages 12 and under. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

