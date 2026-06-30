Parents Want Safe, Fun and Beneficial Screentime -- Here's How They Rank Popular Platforms

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, surveyed 2,000 U.S. parents with kids ages 2-8 and found that parents want content that is safe, fun and beneficial — in that order. Parents also ranked Lingokids above all other leading kids' platforms for each of those qualities.

These findings are from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, which asked parents to prioritize different qualities their kids' content should have. The top three were:

The Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids asked parents to rate popular platforms on being safe, fun and beneficial for their kids.

Safe — 87.7% Fun — 67.3% Educational or building a skill — 64.8%

The study then asked parents how 10 leading platforms stack up in each of these categories. Families who have tried Lingokids ranked it No. 1 for all three.

For safety, parents gave Lingokids a score of 4.8 out of 5, with the next-highest-scoring platform, ABCMouse, coming in at 4.5. In the fun column, Lingokids scored 4.7 out of 5, nearly a full point above the second-highest-scoring platform, PBS Kids. Lingokids also scored 4.7 out of 5 for being beneficial.

The lowest-scoring platforms were YouTube and Roblox, with parents rating neither higher than 3 out of 5 in any category. Parents also indicated Lingokids is the platform for which they are most likely to extend a screentime limit.

"We try hard to limit the amount of screentime and use it more as a reward for good behavior or to reward an achievement," wrote one parent who took the survey. "We do not like YouTube very much. Even the good channels have links that can end up leading to some very dark pages. So when handing over my iPad, I normally say you can go on to Lingokids, or a couple of other trusted favorites. We're in the middle of potty training and right now it is truly a motivating factor to be able to get to have screentime."

The report found that inappropriate content is the top reason parents feel guilt about screentime. However, the vast majority of parents also feel that when managed intentionally, screentime can have a positive impact on their children and the family.

"With more than 98% of families now using screentime for young kids, the most important question has become the quality of the content," says Lingokids founder and CEO Cristóbal Viedma. "Because when kids are having fun, learning sneaks in and confidence grows. Kids become kinder, happier little humans along the way."

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Disney, Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

Contact:

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SOURCE Lingokids