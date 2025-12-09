ParentSquare Expands Rapidly in Kentucky as School Districts Prioritize Clear, Consistent, and Compliant Communication

Many of Kentucky's largest and most diverse districts now rely on ParentSquare to meet Senate Bill 181 communication requirements while strengthening family engagement.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the trusted leader in school-home engagement, today announced accelerating momentum in Kentucky, adding districts representing 25% of the state's students in the 2024-25 school year alone as districts implemented new communication requirements under Senate Bill 181 (SB 181).

The rapid expansion reflects growing demand for unified, inclusive communication systems that help districts reach every family, document communication when needed, and respond to new statewide requirements such as SB 181.

"Districts across Kentucky are embracing ParentSquare to unify communication, meet compliance requirements, and strengthen family connections," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "This growth reflects our shared commitment to making communication clearer, more consistent, and more engaging for every family."

The adoption trends in Kentucky mirror what ParentSquare is seeing in other states as well, where district leaders are seeking to consolidate tools, strengthen family engagement, and stay ahead of evolving communication policies.

As Kentucky districts implemented ParentSquare to support SB 181—and in some cases, even before the law took effect—leaders across the state began reporting greater confidence in their communications. When the legislation took effect, Webster County Schools and Crittenden County Schools were already ahead of the curve. Their early adoption of ParentSquare turned what could have been a compliance challenge into an opportunity to strengthen community trust.

"Having ParentSquare in place before SB 181 passed made all the difference," said Amy Hill, Public Information Officer at Webster County Schools. "Instead of rushing to train staff or switch tools, we were already communicating effectively—and families trusted the platform. SB 181 validated what we were already doing right."

Reflecting on SB 181, Tiffany Blazina, Director of HR and PR at Crittenden County Schools, said, "I didn't know this was going to land in our laps. But I was incredibly thankful we had ParentSquare in place. We didn't have to scramble; we just rolled up our sleeves and expanded our use."

Districts cite the platform's family-accessible communication records, two-way translation in 190+ languages, and integration with their student information system as key features for achieving compliance while improving accessibility and transparency.

"ParentSquare brought everything together—messages, forms, alerts, and payments—so we can focus on connection instead of compliance," added Hill.

Larger districts echo those same improvements, emphasizing the importance of building stronger, more equitable relationships with families.

"Two-way communication is an integral part of building strong relationships with families," added Lindsay Mattingly, District Family & Community Liaison at Fayette County Public Schools. "For us, adopting ParentSquare has helped remove barriers so we can communicate with more of our families, build more impactful relationships between school and home, and ultimately increase student success in the classroom."

ParentSquare's continued growth in Kentucky shows how districts can use a unified communication platform not just to meet SB 181 requirements, but to deepen family trust and engagement.

"SB 181 isn't just about compliance—it's about connection," added Vaid. "We're proud to help Kentucky districts create stronger, more connected, and more inclusive communication environments for students, families, and educators."

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 20 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com .

SOURCE ParentSquare