ParentSquare Releases New Attendance Team Blueprint to Help Schools and Districts Act Early and Drive Ongoing Attendance Improvement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the trusted leader in school-home engagement, has released The Attendance Team Blueprint, a practical guide designed to help schools and districts build effective attendance teams and take early, coordinated action to improve student attendance.

For many schools, the start of a new term can be a critical moment for attendance, particularly after an extended break. Small disruptions in routines can quickly turn into patterns, and absences can compound over time without early intervention. Schools and districts need clear systems in place to reconnect with families, identify barriers early, and support students before attendance challenges escalate.

"Attendance improvement starts with connection and follow-through," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "Schools want to reach families early, understand what students really need, and act with empathy, but that work is hard to sustain without clear roles and shared systems. This guide gives teams a practical blueprint to start strong, work together, and support students more effectively."

Developed with insights from district leaders, attendance teams, and ParentSquare's Senior Director of Product, chronic absenteeism expert Alex Meis, The Attendance Team Blueprint outlines how schools and districts can move from reactive attendance monitoring to proactive, team-based strategies. The guide emphasizes early outreach, clear roles, and consistent routines that make follow-through easier across the school year.

To build an effective attendance team, the guide addresses:

Defining staff roles across schools and districts

Aligning teams around goals, data, and expectations

Using MTSS to act early and equitably with tiered attendance strategies

Tracking outreach, ownership, and progress to improve follow-through

Ready-to-use planning tools, including a 30-day launch plan, goal worksheet, and audit checklist

The guide also highlights how districts are using ParentSquare Attendance Plus to support this work by combining attendance data, communication, and intervention tracking on a single platform, helping teams spend less time managing information and more time supporting students and families through timely, two-way communication.

To download The Attendance Team Blueprint, click here.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 20 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

