ParetoHealth Makes Navigation through Rightway Available to Small and Midsize Employers

Leveraging scale to help employers reduce healthcare costs through continued expansion of cost

containment solutions

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParetoHealth is making Rightway available to its community of more than 4,000 employers, providing access to approximately 1.3 million people. The collaboration leverages ParetoHealth's scale to bring enterprise-level care navigation to small and midsize employers for the first time.

Self-funding gives employers more control over their healthcare spend but has historically been challenging for small and midsize employers to implement effectively. ParetoHealth makes self-funding turnkey by combining market-leading protections with unprecedented access to a curated ecosystem of cost containment solutions. As employers adopt more solutions, it is critical to support them in engaging employees so those programs deliver value.

"Care navigation is essential for engaging employees in their benefit programs and guiding better health decisions," said Kevin Kickhaefer, Chief Revenue Officer at ParetoHealth. "Having spent decades in healthcare, I've seen solutions like care navigation historically reserved for large, enterprise employers. Leveraging the scale of our community, we're bringing these capabilities to small and midsize businesses."

The addition of Rightway strengthens ParetoHealth's Savings Engine by further integrating a curated ecosystem of cost containment solutions within the Pareto platform to lower costs. A claims-based study found that employers who moved from fully insured plans to Pareto reduced healthcare costs by 7.5% in the first year and by an additional 16.5% annually by year three. Furthermore, ParetoHealth minimizes complexity for HR teams with pre-built integrations across TPAs and PBMs, making the model easy to manage with implementation in as little as 60 days.

Rightway simplifies how employees access and use their benefits, helping them make better care decisions. Through a combination of expert health guides and clinical specialists, employees receive end-to-end support from understanding benefits to finding care, scheduling appointments, and resolving billing issues. Rightway integrates the full suite of Pareto programs and guides employees to available solutions, driving engagement across the ecosystem and lowering costs.

The ParetoHealth and Rightway collaboration provides:

Always-on guidance: 24/7 access to U.S.-based care navigators and clinicians

24/7 access to U.S.-based care navigators and clinicians Better care decisions: 33% of individuals who engage with Rightway are redirected to lower-cost care settings

33% of individuals who engage with Rightway are redirected to lower-cost care settings Reduced costs: More than $3 million saved annually in employee out-of-pocket costs

More than $3 million saved annually in employee out-of-pocket costs Seamless integration: Pre-built integrations with TPAs and PBMs to simplify implementation

"ParetoHealth is delivering outsized results for small and midsize employers," said Jordan Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Rightway. "We're excited to deliver our signature guidance and support to these employers at scale—bringing the same high-quality care navigation experience to a new market segment."

ABOUT PARETOHEALTH

Traditional health insurance is failing small and midsize employers. ParetoHealth unites employers with 50-1,000 employees into one strong, like-minded community that unlocks a better way to eliminate volatility and lower overall health benefits costs. More than 4,000 employers have joined Pareto on the right side of the fight, representing over 1.3 million covered lives and $8.4 billion in healthcare spend under management. Learn more at paretohealth.com.

ABOUT RIGHTWAY

Rightway is transforming pharmacy benefits and care navigation with a member-first approach that blends expert clinical guidance, high-touch service, and intuitive technology. Rightway delivers personalized, evidence-based support that improves outcomes, drives engagement, and reduces costs. Rightway is the only PBM that integrates pharmacy navigation from clinical experts, guiding members to high-value medications while delivering fully aligned pricing, 100% transparency, and a total spend guarantee. Its care navigation solution simplifies healthcare with proactive, clinician-led support, creating better experiences for members and measurable savings for employers. With Rightway as their healthcare benefits partner, employers don't have to compromise on employee health, happiness, or their company's results. Learn more at www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

SOURCE ParetoHealth