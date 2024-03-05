Paris 2024 Olympic Games: major French companies create a video game to give welcomers hospitality training

PARIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games just a few months away, Alliance France Tourisme, an association of major tourism companies, has unveiled an unprecedented initiative to spread the hospitality culture among all welcomers.

This original enterprise, introduced on the Champs-Élysées, will prepare the French to be collectively ready to provide the best possible hospitality for the millions of international visitors in summer 2024.

Alliance France Tourisme will offer free training in the form of an immersive video game on two themes: French hospitality and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The training will be offered to all company employees as well as to all welcomers and volunteers in France, such as hospitality professionals, retailers, restaurateurs, mobility stakeholders and security forces…

In 30 minutes, the user will learn the basics of French hospitality – availability, manners, openness to others and further skills, animated by characters in a dynamic presentation to remind them how to be a French ambassador and make it iconic.

France remains the world's top tourist destination. With this initiative, the leading tourism companies are willing to show the country's full commitment to making visitor stays exceptional – our companies and our employees are ready!

Access the training: www.alliance-france-tourisme.fr

Dominique MARCEL, President of Alliance France Tourisme: "The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are a great opportunity to strengthen France's appeal and prompt a new desire to travel in our country. Quality of hospitality will be a key element for success of our visitor experience. Fully committed to hospitality, the major French companies active within Alliance France Tourisme are willing to offer all the welcomers and volunteer participants an unprecedented tool to remind them of the basics of French hospitality in the form of an immersive video game."

Alliance France Tourisme:

An association of reflection and action, Alliance France Tourisme works as a think tank to address all topics related to tourism in France and the country's attractiveness.

Composed of leading tourism companies, Alliance France Tourisme brings together expertise, presents a global vision of tourism and offers analysis and recommendations.

Each member is an essential link in the tourism value chain made up of airports, transportation, accommodations, coffee shops, event organizers, shopping, leisure, etc.

Their size, the diversity of their business lines and their impact on the economy with more than one million employees overall, make it possible to set a course for the policies and investments needed to develop France's attractiveness and structure the industry.

