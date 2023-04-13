Paris Baguette and Lavazza Collaborate with Viral Artist Matt Chessco to Launch Limited Edition Reusable Cups for Earth Day

Partial proceeds from the cup will support EarthDay.org's The Canopy Project

MOONACHIE, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together and connect over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, and Lavazza , the family owned, innovative Italian coffee company, have partnered with viral artist Matt Chessco to develop a limited-edition reusable coffee cup in celebration of Earth Day.

Paris Baguette is the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together and connect over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods

The eco-conscious coffee cup, which features custom Matt Chessco artwork, is reusable in honor of Earth Day. Cups will be available at each Paris Baguette location in North America on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023, and will retail for $12.95. The first 20 customers, at each Paris Baguette location, to purchase a limited-edition cup will get a free cup of coffee. Paris Baguette Rewards Members will receive 10¢ off their coffee purchase when they use their reusable cup and double points for purchasing the cup. Matt Chessco will also be visiting select locations to meet fans and autograph cups. Dates and times of his appearances will be shared on Paris Baguette's social channels. For those who miss out on the limited-edition cup on Earth Day, Paris Baguette and Lavazza's reusable cup will be available for purchase at all locations starting in May 2023.

In addition to providing more sustainable options for their customers, Paris Baguette will be making a donation to The Canopy Project , an initiative of EarthDay.org, that helps improve our shared environment by planting trees across the globe in an effort to reforest areas in need of rehabilitation. There are 60,000 tree species in the world and many are threatened with extinction. Paris Baguette encourages their community to participate alongside them. As little as $5 can help a community tree nursery raise five new saplings and as little as $10 can train a community member on climate-smart tree planting. This initiative is one of many to launch in 2023 under Paris Baguette's Love Baked In community programs.

"Paris Baguette and Lavazza are committed to our shared values of community, sustainability, quality fare and spreading joy," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer, Paris Baguette North America. "We're excited to offer our customers this unique opportunity to support the planet as we all work towards a more sustainable future."

Since 1935, Lavazza has adopted a company vision that prioritizes the economic, human, environmental and cultural heritage of the countries it has worked and continues to work with. Lavazza Group's Blend for Better manifesto is representative of the brand's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 United Nations Agenda. This manifesto speaks directly to Lavazza's ambition of not only producing top-quality coffee, but doing so in a sustainable way that integrates the principles of sustainability into all its activities and processes. Apart from the many projects and initiatives that demonstrate Lavazza's innovative and environmentally responsible approach, the brand has also obtained top certifications for their producer offerings. A selection of Lavazza's Rainforest Alliance-certified coffees are served at Paris Baguette locations nationwide including their specialty "La Reserva de ¡Tierra! Selection," a premium blend of high-grade natural and washed Arabica from Central and South America.

"At Lavazza, we are on a mission to make a positive impact on both the world and its people through every cup of coffee we produce," shared Camille Vareille, VP - Head of Marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. "Now more than ever, investing in the future of our planet is essential and we are excited to further our impact with Paris Baguette and Matt Chessco this Earth Day."

Matt Chessco is a painter and TikTok star, known for his pop art-inspired style that he uses to recreate celebrities, pay tribute to the world's biggest brands and imagine whimsical animal portraits, which he shares with an audience of over 4.5 million on social media. A former industrial designer and mechanical engineer, he left his full-time job in January 2020 to pursue his dreams of becoming an artist. While Matt was born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, he currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

"We only have one planet, and it's important to protect it at all costs," said Chessco. "I'm proud to partner with Paris Baguette and Lavazza to raise awareness for Earth Day and prompt people to take action."

To get your own limited edition Earth Day cup, find your nearest bakery café at ParisBaguette.com . Head to Lavazza.com to learn more about their sustainability initiatives.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About Matt Chessco

Montreal native Matt Chessco is a former engineer who left his full-time job in January 2020 to pursue his dreams of becoming an artist. Matt's entertaining art videos rapidly gathered a lot of attention. In less than three years, Matt acquired over 1.6M subscribers on YouTube, and 2.8M followers on TikTok. It was at the intersection of music and art that Matt unlocked his talent and uncovered his passion. The aesthetic of his work has an Andy Warhol vibe, which is fitting for a performative platform like TikTok. In his viral TikTok videos, Matt uses his paintbrush as a drum, with each "beat" revealing celebrities and popular characters across pop culture. Some of Matt's past brand collaborations include the Chicago Bulls, Hulu, FC Barcelona and BMW, to name a few.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Jackson

9529946788

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette