SPC Group's Paris Baguette Hosts a Convention for U.S. Franchisees

Paris Baguette Headquarters and Franchise Representatives Convene in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, a global bakery brand, announced that it has held the '2024 Paris Baguette Franchise Convention' from August 5 to 7 (local time) at Resorts World Las Vegas, U.S., specifically for its local franchisees.

As many as 250 individuals, including Paris Baguette executives and staff in the U.S., franchisees, and prospective franchisees managing Paris Baguette stores across the Americas, convened for a significant event.

At Resorts World located in Las Vegas, Jin-Soo Hur, CEO of the Paris Baguette HQ, speaks during a ‘2024 Paris Baguette Franchise Convention’ for its local franchisees. (PRNewsfoto/Paris Baguette)

The event marks the first large-scale strategic briefing for international franchisees organized by Paris Baguette. It was designed to improve communication and networking among franchisees. To this end, the U.S. Paris Baguette franchise headquarters presented its operational policies, detailed plans, and strategic vision, while franchisees shared their successful operational experiences, expertise, and suggestions.

Paris Baguette currently operates about 180 stores in North America, with over 90% of these being franchise-operated. In the first half of this year alone, 22 new franchises were inaugurated, and 83 new contracts were signed, demonstrating the rapid expansion of the local franchise business. Paris Baguette intends to leverage this event to further systematize and advance its franchise operations in the U.S.

Under the theme 'Layers of Success,' Darren Tipton, Head of Paris Baguette America, along with other key executives, outlined the vision for the U.S. market and presented detailed strategies and operational plans encompassing marketing, supply chain management, and personnel training. Additionally, various essential training programs for franchise operations were conducted. These sessions provided franchise owners with an in-depth understanding of the franchise headquarters' policies and plans.

In his opening remarks, Jin-soo Hur, CEO of the Paris Baguette HQ, said "Paris Baguette's successful integration into the U.S. market is a testament to the dedication and efforts of our franchisees, supported by Paris Baguette's global franchise system. I extend my gratitude to all franchisees and related parties. Paris Baguette remains committed to supporting franchisee success and aims to achieve further growth through mutual advances."

A representative of Paris Baguette commented, "This convention was a significant opportunity to reaffirm Paris Baguette's growth potential in the global market including the U.S. We will continue to create opportunities for close cooperation and communication with global partners."

Paris Baguette is a global bakery brand with approximately 4,000 stores across 12 countries in North America, Europe, Asia.

