Paris Baguette Celebrates Major U.S. Milestone with 300th Café Opening at Philadelphia International Airport

In addition to the 300-café milestone, the PHL café also represents Paris Baguette's first-ever U.S. airport café and another key step on their path to 1,000 U.S. cafés by 2030.

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette is celebrating a dual milestone in their North American expansion journey with the opening of their 300th U.S. café, which also serves as their first-ever U.S. airport café. Now open in Terminal C at the Philadelphia International Airport, the landmark café represents a defining moment in Paris Baguette's strategy to bring the neighborhood bakery café experience to high-traffic, nontraditional venues.

The 300th U.S. café opening follows a year of incredible growth in which the brand opened 77 new cafés and awarded another 300 agreements for future development. Currently, Paris Baguette has over 600 total cafés in various stages of development, and momentum is only building, keeping them firmly on track to reach 1,000 U.S. cafés by 2030.

"The opening of our 300th U.S. café at the Philadelphia International Airport is a testament to the incredible scalability and appeal of the Paris Baguette brand," said CEO Darren Tipton. "Expanding our footprint is exciting, but this is also a strategic milestone. By entering the airport space, we're proving that the high-quality, artisan bakery experience can thrive in diverse environments, opening the door to serve a high volume of global travelers and entering a new phase of growth that includes expansion in nontraditional hubs."

The Philadelphia International Airport café will be operated by Onsite Retailers, the airport concessions company owned by Terri and Sandy Roberts. The couple brings extensive experience to the opening, with a portfolio that includes more than 90 units across over 10 airports in multiple categories.

"We're honored to be a part of this milestone with Paris Baguette, and we know it will be a valuable addition to the Philadelphia International Airport ecosystem. We've seen an explosion in culture surrounding bakeries," Terri said. "Americans are moving away from packaged sweets and looking for real, artisan creations like the ones Paris Baguette is known for. Our goal has always been to bring the high-quality café experience into the airport, and Paris Baguette is the perfect fit for that vision."

According to Sandy, the brand's existing recognition is another reason the concept makes sense for an airport setting.

"We are very excited about the brand and believe their strong reputation will be appealing to the traveling public," he said. "This is a brand guests already know and have experience with, and we are looking forward to bringing Paris Baguette to the Philadelphia International Airport."

As Paris Baguette continues their incredible national growth, the Philadelphia International Airport location will serve as a foundation for future travel hub developments, supporting an important shift beyond the traditional retail model and positioning Paris Baguette more firmly as a beloved global brand bringing warmth and joy in an entirely new context.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 300 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers, and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

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SOURCE Paris Baguette