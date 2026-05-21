Paris Baguette Continues New Jersey Growth With Cherry Hill Café Grand Opening

Multi-unit franchise operators Ashish and Payal Shah celebrate the grand opening of the neighborhood bakery café franchise at 951 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on May 27.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 300 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café grand opening on May 27, at 951 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

To celebrate the opening, the café will offer buy one, get one free pastries from 6 a.m. to noon. Limit one offer per customer.

The Cherry Hill development is being led by franchisees Ashish and Payal Shah. Payal brings more than 20 years of franchising experience and has operated franchises for brands including Subway, Wingstop, and Blaze Pizza.

After years in fast-casual restaurants, the Shahs saw an opportunity to bring a neighborhood bakery café concept to South Jersey. The Cherry Hill opening is expected to be the first of more than 16 Paris Baguette units across South Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Boston Metro, and Georgia.

"After years of experience operating successful fast-casual brands, I was looking for a concept that stood out — something with both strong brand identity and long-term growth potential," said Payal. "Paris Baguette immediately caught my attention. It brings something unique to the table: a premium product, elevated design, and an experience that blends fast-casual convenience with European-style sophistication."

The Cherry Hill café opening marks Paris Baguette's 31st location in New Jersey as the brand continues expanding across the Northeast. Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Ashish and Payal bring this vision to life in Cherry Hill," said Darren Tipton, CEO. "In our cafés we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Ashish and Payal will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

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SOURCE Paris Baguette