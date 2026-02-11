Paris Baguette Gears Up for Opening of Vinings Café on Feb.12 as Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Kimberly O'Dell, a former franchise marketing executive, is set to open her first Paris Baguette café at 4687 South Atlanta Road in the Atlanta suburb of Vinings, Georgia.

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 280 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with the opening of its newest café at 4687 South Atlanta Road (Store 4009) in the Atlanta suburb of Vinings, Georgia.

The Vinings café is owned and operated by Kimberly O'Dell , a Powder Springs, Georgia, resident and former franchise marketing executive opening her first Paris Baguette location. O'Dell brings extensive experience in hospitality, franchise marketing, loyalty, and guest experience from leadership roles at InterContinental Hotels Group, Papa Johns, European Wax Center, and Museum of Ice Cream. After years of supporting franchise growth from the corporate side, she is now channeling that expertise into building a community-focused bakery café of her own.

"I've spent my career building franchise systems and customer experiences behind the scenes," O'Dell said. "Now I get to create something tangible — a space where people can slow down, connect, and enjoy simple moments over coffee and pastries. Paris Baguette gives me the perfect platform to build a true neighborhood gathering place."

The Vinings café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 8th in the state of Georgia. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is aiming to reach 1,000 units in the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who are genuinely interested in bringing their neighbors together over fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community and we're excited to see Kimberly bring this to life in her local trade area," said Darren Tipton , CEO of Paris Baguette. "In our cafés, we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Kimberly will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in her neighborhood."

For more information about the Paris Baguette café in Vinings, visit https://parisbaguette.com/location-list/ga/

