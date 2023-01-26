Paris Baguette Partners with Family-Owned Coffee Brand Lavazza

New partnership brings world-renowned Italian coffee brand to local neighborhood cafés across the United States

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together and connect over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, is now offering an authentic Italian coffee experience. Today, the company announced a partnership with innovative coffee company Lavazza to serve a variety of high-quality coffee blends at its 100-plus locations nationwide. Now, the same bakery café that serves decadent desserts and fresh-baked breads also offers your favorite coffee.

The Paris Baguette and Lavazza partnership highlights the organizations' shared passions for supporting and making a positive impact on local communities. Through Lavazza's sustainability initiatives and Paris Baguette's commitment to giving back, both companies hope to make a real and lasting difference in the communities they serve. Paris Baguette will be serving a selection of Rainforest Alliance-certified coffees, including Lavazza's specialty "La Reserva de ¡Tierra! Selection," a premium blend of high-grade natural and washed Arabica from Central and South America. A perfect balance between notes of jasmine flowers, almonds and milk chocolate, a medium body and a delicate taste. La Reserva de ¡Tierra! Selection features coffee sourced from communities supported by the Lavazza Foundation , with social responsibility projects aimed at developing living conditions and economic growth while respecting the environment.

All Paris Baguette specialty coffee beverages will be made with Lavazza's coffee blends and cafés will serve the brand's popular ready-to-drink cans of refreshing cold brew that are organic and Rainforest Alliance certified. The ready-to-drink cans are available in four flavor profiles that offer both dairy and non-dairy options. The flavors include: Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk.

"Paris Baguette is proud to partner with Lavazza, which shares a commitment to using quality ingredients, sustainable practices and a passion for spreading joy," said Pete Bell, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette. "We're looking forward to working with Lavazza to deliver exceptional service to our customers while taking care of our neighbors, our planet and our future."

The partnership also provides Lavazza customers with easier access to their favorite coffee drinks, which they can now get at any Paris Baguette location. Lavazza has crafted a custom coffee program for Paris Baguette to ensure beverages will continue to be the high quality that coffee enthusiasts are accustomed to. The program includes co-branded coffee cups, brewing equipment, and other in-café materials, plus extensive staff training on authentic Italian brewing practices. Consumers can expect exciting activations in stores throughout the year tied to upcoming coffee holidays and moments.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in the United States through this new partnership with Paris Baguette and introduce our line of products to their loyal customer base," shared Camille Vareille, VP - Head of Marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. "As a value-driven brand, we believe Paris Baguette perfectly complements our mission to create quality products while also providing real, lasting impacts within our communities."

Find your nearest bakery café and learn more at ParisBaguette.com or www.lavazzausa.com .

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do.

Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives.

Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

About Lavazza

The history of Lavazza is that of a business which, for over 125 years, has pursued a company vision based on passion for work, for the product, and the land in which it operates. These values have been ingrained in Lavazza's DNA since its foundation in 1895 and upheld by four generations of entrepreneurs since then. Each family member who has worked in the company has helped it to grow, transforming it into the company it is today, yet still true to the qualities of passion and innovation inherited from Luigi Lavazza. "It's about doing business with your heart" in the words of Emilio Lavazza. It is the spirit which has allowed us to expand the company over the years: our way of doing business is an example of sustainability in the fullest sense of the word. It is a quality built up and shared with all the people we have met, starting with our employees and the places in which we work. These are the qualities that, every day, underpin the value of the company, allowing us to be recognized worldwide as an excellent Group, not just for the production of premium coffee, but also for our approach to work and our social commitment.

