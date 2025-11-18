Paris Baguette Unwraps Joy with Its Holiday Cake Collection and Signature Catering Offerings to Elevate All Holiday Gatherings

"The holidays are all about gathering and celebrating with friends, colleagues and loved ones," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "From our handcrafted cakes to our catering offerings, we're inviting guests to unwrap joy with us this season. Our Holiday Cake Collection features a variety of French-inspired creations as well as traditional favorites, handcrafted and sure to make every gathering delicious and memorable."

Seasonal Cakes to Elevate Any Holiday Table

Available December 1 through December 25 at bakery-cafés nationwide, Paris Baguette unveils its Holiday Cake Collection, which features limited-edition French-inspired cakes — alongside classic and signature Paris Baguette favorites dressed up for the holidays. The lineup makes sweetness and celebration the centerpiece of every holiday table.

Limited-edition French-inspired holiday cakes include:

Paris Baguette's Classic, Signature and Fan Favorite Cakes include:

Let Paris Baguette Cater Your Holiday Gathering

Make every holiday gathering a little more special with Paris Baguette catering. Whether you're hosting a festive breakfast, a holiday lunch, or a sweet dessert spread for family and friends, Paris Baguette makes it easy to serve something everyone will love. The bakery-café's catering menu features handcrafted sandwiches, salads, pastries, and signature cakes — all prepared with the same care and artistry that define its bakery favorites.

Ordering is now easier than ever with Paris Baguette's new online catering platform. Simply browse the menu, place your order, and schedule your delivery — making holiday planning seamless.

Plus, with premium catering delivery available*, you can relax knowing your order will arrive fresh, beautifully presented, and right on time for your celebration.

You can order your holiday catering today at parisbaguette.com/catering and let them bring the celebration to you!

The Season's Sweetest Rewards

This holiday season, PB Rewards members can take a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of shopping with exclusive offers and rewards. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat, a cozy beverage, or a little pick-me-up between errands, Paris Baguette makes it easy to treat yourself and recharge.

11/24: National Cake Day: Buy one cake slice, get one free** — the perfect way to share Paris Baguette's holiday flavors

Buy one cake slice, get one free** — the perfect way to share Paris Baguette's holiday flavors 12/1-12/2: Cyber Monday: Enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any pastry purchase

Enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any pastry purchase 12/5-12/19: Holidays Offer Bank ***: $2 off any salad, sandwich or wrap $3 Medium Latte or Cold Brew Free pastry with beverage purchase

***: 12/5-12/25: Holiday Cake Challenge: Purchase any 3 Holiday Cakes for 100 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE**** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards .

